FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK to give Veolia contract to destroy chemicals from Syrian arms arsenal
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

UK to give Veolia contract to destroy chemicals from Syrian arms arsenal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain is to award a contract to destroy around 150 tonnes of chemicals from Syria’s chemical weapons programme to Veolia Environnement, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The chemicals will be processed at the French water and waste management firm’s incineration plant at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, England, the sources said, saying an announcement was due later on Thursday.

“This first contract will be for Veolia,” said one of the sources.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.