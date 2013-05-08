FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Growing signs Syria uses chemical weapons -Britain's Cameron
May 8, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Growing signs Syria uses chemical weapons -Britain's Cameron

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds Kerry conversation)

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday that evidence was accumulating of the Syrian government’s past and continued use of chemical weapons such as sarin gas.

“There is a growing body of limited but persuasive information showing that the regime has used and continues to use chemical weapons including sarin and the room for doubt about this continues to diminish,” Cameron told parliament.

Cameron said he had spoken to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday morning about Syria, saying he had welcomed a joint Russian-U.S. push for new peace talks.

“There’s an urgent need to start a proper negotiation to force a political transition and to bring this conflict to an end,” Cameron said.

He said he would fly to Russia on Friday to discuss the matter with President Vladimir Putin. “In Syria the atrocities continue to mount,” he said.

But he cautioned against rushing to judgment. “On chemical weapons it is important we learn the lessons on how information has been presented in the past,” he said. (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Michael Holden and Michael Roddy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
