Britain says to raise reported Syrian chemical weapons use at UN

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it would raise a reported chemical weapons attack by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad at the United Nations Security Council and called on Damascus to give U.N. inspectors access to the site.

“I am deeply concerned by reports that hundreds of people, including children, have been killed in airstrikes and a chemical weapons attack on rebel-held areas near Damascus,” British Foreign Secretary William Hague said in a statement. (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)