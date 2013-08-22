FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK: Syria chemical attack facts must be checked, no option ruled out
#Basic Materials
August 22, 2013

UK: Syria chemical attack facts must be checked, no option ruled out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday its first priority was to verify the facts surrounding a reported chemical weapons attack in Syria, but said it could not rule out any option to end the bloodshed there.

”“We believe a political solution is the best way to end the bloodshed,” a spokesman from the British Foreign Office told Reuters. “However, the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary have said many times we cannot rule out any option ... that might save innocent lives in Syria.” (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

