Britain says Syria chemical attack evidence may already be destroyed
August 25, 2013 / 5:56 PM / in 4 years

Britain says Syria chemical attack evidence may already be destroyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that evidence of a chemical weapons attack in the suburbs of Damascus could have already been destroyed ahead of U.N. inspectors visiting the site.

“We have to be realistic now about what the U.N. team can achieve,” Foreign Secretary William Hague told reporters.

“The fact is that much of the evidence could have been destroyed by that artillery bombardment. Other evidence could have degraded over the last few days and other evidence could have been tampered with,” he said, referring to opposition activists’ reports that the army has shelled the area in the last few days. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Louise Ireland)

