Britain advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon
August 30, 2013 / 1:32 PM / 4 years ago

Britain advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain has advised against all but essential travel to Lebanon, where bomb attacks in the northern city of Tripoli killed 42 people last week and as regional tensions grow over a possible U.S. military strike on Syria.

Britain, whose parliament voted against taking military action in Syria, had already advised its nationals to stay away from several parts of the small Mediterranean country, which has seen heightened sectarian tension and violence over the conflict in Syria.

“The FCO (Foreign and Commonwealth Office) advise against all but essential travel to the rest of Lebanon due to the recent upsurge in violence and wider regional tensions,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“There may be an increased risk of anti-Western sentiment linked to the possibility of military action in Syria.”

On Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry also raised its travel advice, advising against travel to the country.

Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by William Maclean and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
