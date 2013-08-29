UK's Cameron loses parliamentary vote on Syria military action

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron lost a symbolic but important parliamentary vote on Thursday night meant to pave the way for Britain to join a looming military strike on Syria.

Cameron said after the 285 to 272 vote he would not override the will of parliament and approve such action, saying it was clear that parliament did not want to see a military strike on Syria to punish it for chemical weapons use, adding that he would act accordingly. (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Philip Barbara)