Russia and Britain can bridge differences on Syria -UK's Cameron

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia and Britain can overcome their differences on the conflict in Syria despite some disagreements, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday after meeting President Vladimir Putin in London.

“What I take from our conversation today is that we can overcome these differences if we recognise that we share some fundamental aims: to end the conflict, to stop Syria breaking apart, to let the Syrian people decide who governs them and to take the fight to the extremists and defeat them.”