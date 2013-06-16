FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia and Britain can bridge differences on Syria -UK's Cameron
June 16, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 4 years

Russia and Britain can bridge differences on Syria -UK's Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia and Britain can overcome their differences on the conflict in Syria despite some disagreements, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday after meeting President Vladimir Putin in London.

“What I take from our conversation today is that we can overcome these differences if we recognise that we share some fundamental aims: to end the conflict, to stop Syria breaking apart, to let the Syrian people decide who governs them and to take the fight to the extremists and defeat them.”

