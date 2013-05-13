UK not ruling out firmer action against Syria over chemical weapons

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday he wasn’t ruling out taking tougher action against Syria over growing evidence it was using chemical weapons, saying he planned to raise the matter with U.S. President Barack Obama.

“Certainly we haven’t ruled out stepping up action in response to what seems to be happening on the ground,” Cameron told NPR radio. “The evidence is growing; the lack of room for doubt is shrinking, and I think this is extremely serious.”