UK's Cameron: Unthinkable to strike Syria if strong U.N. opposition
August 29, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 4 years

UK's Cameron: Unthinkable to strike Syria if strong U.N. opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday it was “unthinkable” that Britain would launch military action against Syria to punish and deter it from chemical weapons use if there was strong opposition at the United Nations Security Council.

“It would be unthinkable to proceed if there was overwhelming opposition in the (U.N.) security council,” Cameron told parliament, when asked if Britain would press ahead with action if there was strong opposition at the United Nations. (Reporting By William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

