Syrian fighter jets bomb Palestinian camp in Damascus-activists
December 16, 2012

Syrian fighter jets bomb Palestinian camp in Damascus-activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Syrian fighter jets fired at least two rockets at the Palestinian Yarmouk camp in Damascus on Sunday, for the first time since the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad erupted last year, activists in the capital said.

They said dozens of people were killed when at least one rocket hit a mosque in the camp sheltering refugees who fled the violence in nearby suburbs of Damascus.

Yarmouk, in southern Damascus, is part of an arc sweeping from the east to southwest of the Syrian capital where Assad’s forces have been trying for several weeks to push back rebels from the gates of his power base.

