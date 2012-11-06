FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb hits Sunni Muslim area of Damascus, many casualties
November 6, 2012 / 10:56 PM / 5 years ago

Car bomb hits Sunni Muslim area of Damascus, many casualties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded on Tuesday in a Sunni Muslim district of the Syrian capital Damascus, killing and wounding dozens of people, opposition activists said.

They said the attack occurred hours after a bombing in a neighbourhood populated by members of President Bashar al-Assad’s minority Alawite sect. That bombing killed at least 10 people, according to state media.

The second bomb, placed in a parked taxi, went off near a mosque in the southern working class neighbourhood of al-Qadam. Buildings were damaged and bodies were buried under debris that filled streets in the area, the activists told Reuters.

