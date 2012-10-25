FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria declares Eid ceasefire, but will respond to attacks
October 25, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

Syria declares Eid ceasefire, but will respond to attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Syria’s army command said it will suspend military operations to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, declaring a ceasefire from Friday morning to Monday but saying it reserved the right to respond to rebel attacks and bombings.

It said it would also respond to “terrorist groups trying to reinforce their positions by arming themselves and getting reinforcements” as well as neighbouring countries facilitating the smuggling of fighters across borders during that period.

