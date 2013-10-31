FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria has destroyed chemical production facilities - watchdog
October 31, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

Syria has destroyed chemical production facilities - watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Syria has destroyed all its declared chemical weapons production and mixing facilities, meeting a major deadline in an ambitious disarmament programme, the international chemical weapons watchdog said in a document obtained by Reuters.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said in the document its teams had inspected 21 out of 23 chemical weapons sites across the country. The other two were too dangerous to inspect but the chemical equipment had already been moved to other sites which had been inspected, it said.

“The OPCW is satisfied it has verified, and seen destroyed, all declared critical production/mixing/filling equipment from all 23 sites,” the document said. (Reporting by Dominic Evans)

