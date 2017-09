AMSTERDAM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Global chemical weapons watchdog inspectors using footage from sealed cameras have verified one of two remaining sites declared by Syria, according to a draft document from the organisation seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had already verified 21 out of 23 sites declared to the agency last month.

Two sites were considered too dangerous to reach. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by John Stonestreet)