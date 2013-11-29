Dozens of firms interested in destroying Syrian chemicals - OPCW sources

AMSTERDAM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - More than two dozen companies have expressed their interest in destroying Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile, sources at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), told Reuters on Friday.

The global chemical weapons watchdog asked companies a week ago to express interest in destroying nearly 800 tonnes of chemicals and 7.7 million litres of effluent, or liquid waste. Friday is the deadline for the expressions of interest.

The sources did not reveal which companies had expressed an interest, but Timo Piekkari, chief executive at Finland’s state-owned Ekokem, said his firm had done so.

“We have expressed our interest to bid on some of the chemicals in the list ... that are pretty similar to what we regularly handle,” Piekkari told Reuters. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Sara Webb)