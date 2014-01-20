FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemical weapons watchdog says 14 companies bid to destroy Syrian stockpile
January 20, 2014

Chemical weapons watchdog says 14 companies bid to destroy Syrian stockpile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The global chemical weapons watchdog said on Monday it had received tenders from 14 commercial companies, including firms from America, Europe and China, offering to destroy part of Syria’s toxic stockpile.

The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which is tasked with overseeing the destruction process, has earmarked up to 40 million euros ($54 million) for the commmercial processing of 500 metric tonnes of industrial chemicals and millions of litres of toxic waste.

