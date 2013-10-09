FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemical weapons watchdog says Syria cooperating with mission
October 9, 2013

Chemical weapons watchdog says Syria cooperating with mission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The head of the Hague-based global chemical weapons watchdog said on Wednesday that Syrian officials had been “quite cooperative” in the early stages of the destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal.

Ahmet Uzumcu, director general of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said that international experts aimed to visit 20 sites in the coming days and weeks, and described their mission to eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons by mid-2014 as “realistic” if they had international support.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch

