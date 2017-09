MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia will host an international meeting on Friday to discuss the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons, Interfax news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Experts from Russia, the United States, the United Nations, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and Syria will meet in Moscow, the report said. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)