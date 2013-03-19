UPDATE 1-Turkey rejects Syria accusation for possible chemical attack

(Adds PM Erdogan’s quote)

ANKARA, March 19 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan rejected an accusation from Syria on Tuesday that Turkey bore responsibility for a possible chemical attack in the northern province of Aleppo.

“Turkey has never been in a situation in which it used chemical weapons. There are no chemical weapons in our inventory,” Erdogan told reporters.

“The Syrian regime doesn’t know what it’s saying about Turkey.”

Syrian Information Minister Omran al-Zoabi said earlier that Turkey and Qatar, which have supported rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad, bore “legal, moral and political responsibility” for the attack, state television reported.

The minister said rebels had fired a rocket carrying chemical agents that killed 16 people and wounded 86. State television said later the death toll had risen to 25.

The pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict using a network of contacts in Syria, put the number of dead at 26, including 16 soldiers.

There was no immediate confirmation from Western governments or international organisations of a chemical attack, but Russia, an ally of Damascus, accused Syrian rebels of carrying out such a strike. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Paul Casciato)