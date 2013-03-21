FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2013 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

UN to launch probe of alleged Syria chemical arms attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, March 21 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday announced that the United Nations will launch an investigation as requested by the Syrian government into allegations that chemical weapons were used in Syria.

“I have decided to conduct a United Nations investigation into the possible use of chemical weapons in Syria,” Ban told reporters. He said the investigation will look into “the specific incident brought to my attention by the Syrian government.” (Reporting By Michelle Nichols; Writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Vicki Allen)

