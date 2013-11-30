FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. offers to destroy Syria's priority chemicals - OPCW
November 30, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. offers to destroy Syria's priority chemicals - OPCW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The United States has offered to destroy Syria’s priority chemicals, the global chemical weapons watchdog said on Saturday.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said the operations will be carried out on a U.S. vessel at sea using hydrolysis, adding a naval vessel was undergoing modifications to support the operations.

The OPCW also said it had received expressions of interest from 35 firms to destroy Syria’s chemicals stockpile.

“The United States has offered to contribute a destruction technology, full operational support and financing to neutralise Syria’s priority chemicals,” the organisation said in a statement. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

