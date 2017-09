BEIRUT, May 27 (Reuters) - Eleven members of a chemical weapons fact-finding team were abducted as they tried to visit a town where alleged chlorine gas attacks have recently been reported, Syria’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Two cars were seized by terrorist groups carrying 11 people - five of them Syrian drivers and six from the fact-finding mission,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the official SANA news agency. (Reporting by Dominic Evans)