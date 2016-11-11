FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Watchdog condemns Syrian government, IS use of banned chemical weapons
November 11, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

Watchdog condemns Syrian government, IS use of banned chemical weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The executive body of the global chemical weapons watchdog on Friday comdemned the use of banned toxic agents by the Syrian government and by militant group Islamic State, a source told Reuters.

In a rare vote by the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibiton of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which meets behind closed doors, roughly two-thirds of the 41-member body supported a U.S.-tabled text, said the source, who attended the meeting. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)

