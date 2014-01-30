FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. tells Syria to take immediate steps to remove chemical weapons
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 30, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. tells Syria to take immediate steps to remove chemical weapons

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The United States told Syria on Thursday to take immediate actions to comply with a U.N. resolution to remove its chemical weapons materials saying demands by Damascus for additional equipment were “without merit” and delays were adding to costs.

A statement by the United States to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the world’s chemicals weapons watchdog in The Hague, said just 4 percent of the chemicals declared by Syria had been removed.

“Syria has said that its delay in transporting these chemicals has been caused by ‘security concerns’ and insisted on additional equipment - armored jackets for shipping containers, electronic countermeasures, and detectors for improvised explosive devices,” U.S. representative to the OPCW Robert Mikulak said in the statement to the OPCW’s executive council.

“These demands are without merit, and display a ‘bargaining mentality’ rather than a security mentality,” he added. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.