U.N. chemical weapons team in Turkey to investigate Syria claims
June 27, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons team in Turkey to investigate Syria claims

Anthony Deutsch, Parisa Hafezi

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM/ANKARA, June 27 (Reuters) - U.N.-appointed chemical weapons inspectors, blocked from entering Syria, are in Turkey to gather information about possible use of the munitions in the country’s civil war, officials said on Thursday.

Members of the team assembled by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon had been on standby in Cyprus since April, unable to enter Syria even as claims of chemical weapons attacks there were reported by Western governments. (Additional reporting by Lou Charbonneau in New York; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
