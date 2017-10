BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister urged a visiting Syrian government envoy on Thursday to start talks with the opposition at an early date, but said Damascus should also take steps to meet the people’s demands for change.

Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi told Envoy Bouthaina Shaaban that China was also “extremely worried” by the situation in her country, the ministry said in a statement on its website (www.mfa.gov.cn).