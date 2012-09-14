FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to host Syrian opposition group next week
September 14, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

China to host Syrian opposition group next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that representatives of a Syrian opposition group would visit China next week, a month after an envoy of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited.

Representatives of Syria’s National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change will be in China from Sept. 16-20, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters.

Both China and Russia have vetoed proposed U.N. Security Council resolutions intended to put pressure on Assad. China has repeatedly said it opposes forceful foreign intervention and called for a political solution in Syria.

Assad’s envoy, Bouthaina Shaaban, visited in august when China urged the Syrian government to talk with the opposition.

Representatives of Syria’s opposition have visited China before.

Reporting by Michael Martina, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
