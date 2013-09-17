FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to take serious look at U.N. Syria report
September 17, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

China to take serious look at U.N. Syria report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the government would take a serious look at a report by U.N. investigators which confirmed the use of sarin nerve agent in an Aug. 21 gas attack outside the Syrian capital.

Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the comment at a daily news briefing in Biejing.

The long-awaited report does not say who launched the attack, though U.S., British and French envoys said technical details in it pointed to Syrian government culpability.

