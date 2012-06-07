FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bloc led by China, Russia says no to Syria intervention
June 7, 2012

Bloc led by China, Russia says no to Syria intervention

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Leaders of a bloc grouping China, Russia and Central Asian states called on Thursday for dialogue to address the violence in Syria, a likely indicator that little will change at discussions at the United Nations on the crisis.

“The Shanghai group member states are against military interference in the affairs of this region (Middle East and North Africa), enforced ‘handover of power’, unilateral sanctions,” a joint statement from leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation said.

The comments mean that there is likely to be little change in discussions at the U.N. Security Council on Syria, even after a troops and militamen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad were accused by opponents of a new massacre of scores of villagers.

