Chemical weapons watchdog to investigate claims of chlorine gas attacks in Syria
April 29, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Chemical weapons watchdog to investigate claims of chlorine gas attacks in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 29 (Reuters) - The global chemical weapons watchdog overseeing the destruction of Syria’s toxic stockpile will send a fact-finding mission to Syria to investigate allegations by rebels and activists of chlorine gas attacks, the organisation said on Tuesday.

The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said in a statement the Syrian government had agreed to accept the mission and had promised to provide security in areas under its control.

Rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad’s rule have said the Syrian government has used chlorine gas in attacks during the civil war, which is entering its fourth year.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Janet Lawrence

