FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria clashes spread to second area in Damascus
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2012 / 7:06 PM / in 5 years

Syria clashes spread to second area in Damascus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, July 15 (Reuters) - Clashes in Damascus between state forces and rebels, described by residents as the heaviest fighting to reach the capital since the start of the 15-month uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, spread to a second district on Sunday, activists said.

Activists in the capital said the Syrian army had closed down the road to the airport and was trying to surround fighters in southern neighbourhoods such as al-Tadamon and Hajar al-Aswad in an attempt to crush unrest inside Damascus.

The fighting spread to al-Lawan, a neighbourhood on the southwestern outskirts of the capital.

“There are hundreds of fighters in Damascus right now, we’ll see what happens,” said an activist in the capital reached by Skype, who asked not to be named. “If the regime is able to crush the fighters in Tadamon the clashes should stop, but if not they may spread further.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.