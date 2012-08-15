Gunfight erupts in Syrian capital

BEIRUT, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Syrian security forces clashed with rebels in the capital Damascus on Wednesday, according to activists and a state media report which said several opposition fighters were killed or arrested.

The fighting erupted when rebels attacked security force checkpoints in the western Damascus district of Mezze, activists said.

In the northern part of the city, activists said they heard a large explosion, the second to hit the capital on Wednesday. A video published by the Syrian Youth Union showed flames and black smoke rising from an area near Abasiyeen square.