FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hillary Clinton backs Obama on Syria action
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 9, 2013 / 6:50 PM / 4 years ago

Hillary Clinton backs Obama on Syria action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a potential 2016 presidential nominee, backed President Barack Obama’s attempts to seek military action against Syria on Monday and urged Congress to support him.

In a White House event about wildlife trafficking, Clinton diverted from the subject to comment on efforts to pressure Syria over an Aug. 21 chemical weapons attack that U.S. officials say killed 1,429 people.

It would be an “important step” if the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad immediately ceded control of chemical weapons, she said.

“The Assad regime’s inhumane use of weapons of mass destruction against innocent men, women and children violates a universal norm at the heart of our global order,” Clinton said.

Reporting By Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal and Steve Holland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.