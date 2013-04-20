Syrian rebel officer rules out negotiations with Assad

ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - A Syrian rebel leader said on Saturday only force could end the country’s two-year conflict and ruled out the possibility of any negotiation with President Bashar al-Assad’s administration other than over its exit.

“There is no solution with this regime through negotiation. This (conflict) will not be settled other than by force,” Brigadier Selim Idris, head of a military command, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Istanbul.

“Maybe in its final stages, when the regime feels it has lost everything, it might want to negotiate for its exit.” (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)