Syria opposition must distance itself from "terrorists"-Germany
April 20, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Syria opposition must distance itself from "terrorists"-Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Saturday the Syrian opposition must distance itself from “terrorist and extremist” forces and said Germany was sceptical about supplying weapons to the rebels.

“We expect from the opposition that they clearly distance themselves in Syria from terrorist and extremist forces,” Westerwelle told reporters in Istanbul at a meeting of Syrian opposition leaders and their international backers.

“We are sceptical as the German government when it comes to delivering weapons because we are concerned that weapons could fall into the wrong, namely extremist, hands, but it is a matter that must now be discussed in the European Union.”

Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

