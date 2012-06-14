FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria Contact Group meeting 'expected on June 30'
June 14, 2012

Syria Contact Group meeting 'expected on June 30'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 14 (Reuters) - Major powers are working towards holding a crisis meeting on Syria in Geneva on June 30 to try to get a tattered peace plan back on track, diplomats said on Thursday.

Kofi Annan, the United Nations-Arab League mediator, has called for convening the Contact Group as soon as possible but there has been U.S. opposition to Iran’s involvement.

“It is not confirmed but people are still working toward something on the 30th,” a diplomat told Reuters. “We’re moving toward the 30th but nothing is confirmed,” said another.

Annan’s spokesman Ahmad Fawzi declined to confirm the tentative arrangements.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence

