URGENT-Cyprus Airways cancels Beirut night flights, citing Syria - spokesman

NICOSIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Cyprus Airways cancelled its evening flight from Larnaca to the Lebanese capital Beirut on Thursday, citing the situation in Syria where the U.S. and its allies are considering military strikes following an alleged chemical weapons attack.

“The company has decided to reschedule its flights because of the current situation,” a spokesman for the company told Reuters. The spokesman said the 8:30 p.m. flight out of Larnaca had been moved to 5:30 a.m. to avoid an overnight stay in Beirut. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Andrew Roche)