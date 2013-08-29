UPDATE 1-Cyprus Airways changes Beirut night flight to morning, citing Syria

(Adds detail, RAF deployment)

NICOSIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Cyprus Airways rescheduled its evening flight from Larnaca to the Lebanese capital Beirut on Thursday, citing the situation in Syria where the U.S. and its allies are considering military strikes following an alleged chemical weapons attack.

“The company has decided to reschedule its flights because of the current situation,” a spokesman for the company told Reuters.

Effective Thursday, the 8:30 p.m. flight out of Larnaca had been moved to 5:30 a.m. to avoid an overnight stay in Beirut. The Cypriot national carrier flies from Larnaca to Beirut, a 30-minute flight away, once a day, six days a week.

Western powers are weighing up options for a possible strike on Syria after an alleged chemical weapons attack on a Damascus suburb last week.

There has been speculation that British military bases in Cyprus could be involved, though their role has traditionally been supporting operations rather than direct engagement.

London announced on Thursday it would be deploying six RAF Typhoon jets to its base at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus as a defensive measure to protect its assets on the island. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Roche and Sonya Hepinstall)