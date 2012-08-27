FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Army bombardment on eastern Damascus kills 32-opposition
August 27, 2012

Army bombardment on eastern Damascus kills 32-opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Syrian army shelling and helicopter attacks on the outskirts of Damascus killed at least 32 people on Monday, opposition activists said.

Six of the dead were killed in the Damascus suburb of Jobar, where activists said a Syrian helicopter was downed earlier in the day, they said.

Footage released by opposition campaigners showed 20 bodies on the floor of a mosque in the adjacent neighbourhood of Zamalka, including three children.

Activists said the rest of the casualties were reported killed in helicopter and mortar bombardment on residential areas in the suburbs of Irbin, Harasta, Kfar Batna and Muleiha, in the east and northeastern outskirts of the capital.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
