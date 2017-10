AMMAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Syrian fighter jets bombarded suburbs of eastern Damascus on Sunday, continuing the air raids on Sunni Muslim neighbourhoods in the capital since a U.N.-brokered ceasefire was supposed to begin two days ago, opposition activists said.

There were large explosions as Russian-made warplanes hit the suburbs of Zamalka, Irbin and Harasta and Zamalka, they said.