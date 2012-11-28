FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Explosions in Syrian capital Damascus, casualties reported
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Explosions in Syrian capital Damascus, casualties reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Two explosions struck the eastern Damascus district of Jaramana on Wednesday and casualties were reported, activists and Syrian media said.

Addounia television broadcast footage of firemen hosing down the blackened and charred hulks of two vehicles after what it described as “terrorist explosions”. It said there had been deaths and injuries, without giving numbers.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition group which has monitored the violence since Syria’s uprising erupted 20 months ago, said the blasts were caused by two car bombs.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.