Syria army shells Damascus suburb, 21 killed-opposition
August 24, 2012 / 9:20 AM / in 5 years

Syria army shells Damascus suburb, 21 killed-opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Syrian army pounded the Damascus suburb of Daraya on Friday, killing at least 21 people in the third day of a military campaign to regain control of outlying areas of the capital, opposition activists said.

The army used multiple rocket launchers located in the nearby Talet Qawqaba base to hit central areas of Daraya, where rebels were still holed up, activists in Damascus said.

They said the death toll from offensive on the area in the past 72 hours had reached at least 70 people, mostly civilians.

Fighting was also reported in the suburbs of Qatana, Sbeineh, Qadam, Assali and Hajar al-Asswad, they said.

