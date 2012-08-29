Jets pound east Damascus, thousands flee - activists

AMMAN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Syrian air and ground bombardment killed at least 27 people in neighbourhoods on the eastern edge of Damascus on Wednesday, in a military campaign to halt rebel hit-and-run attacks against loyalist forces, opposition activists said.

Many more were killed when troops briefly entered several districts after the shelling and air strikes, carrying out summary executions before withdrawing, they said.

Thousands of families fled the area in the largest displacement from the capital since the start of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, activists in the area said.

Syrian authorities have banned entry to most foreign media, making it impossible to verify accounts by activists and residents of activity in the capital.