FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Four wounded in attack in Damascus - state TV
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Four wounded in attack in Damascus - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Four people were wounded in an explosion on Sunday near an army and airforce barracks in the Syrian capital Damascus and a rebel group said it had carried out the attack.

Damascus residents said the explosion occurred near the army and air force barracks in Mahdi bin Barakeh neighbourhood in the Abu Rummaneh district. Video footage from activists showed plumes of white smoke rising from the area.

The Grandsons of the Prophet brigade, a unit of the Free Syrian Army rebel group, claimed responsibility for the attack in a video statement broadcast on Arab satellite channels.

Syrian state television reported that four people were wounded in the explosion which it described as an act of terrorism.

Rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad have been increasingly targeting army roadblocks and fortifications in and around Damascus.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.