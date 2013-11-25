FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. to convene Syria peace talks on Jan 22
November 25, 2013

U.N. to convene Syria peace talks on Jan 22

GENEVA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The “Geneva 2” peace conference aimed at ending the conflict in Syria will take place on January 22, the spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement on Monday, ending six months of wrangling over a date for the talks.

“We will go to Geneva with a mission of hope,” said the statement, which did not say who would attend and made no mention of whether Iran would be invited, a question that has divided the United States and Russia in the past. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Patrick Graham)

