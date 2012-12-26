FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head of Syrian military police defects
#Market News
December 26, 2012 / 10:10 AM / in 5 years

Head of Syrian military police defects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The head of Syria’s military police has defected from the army and declared allegiance to the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, according to a video and a security source.

“I am General Abdelaziz Jassim al-Shalal, head of the military police. I have defected because of the deviation of the army from its primary duty of protecting the country and its transformation into gangs of killing and destruction,” the officer said in a video published on YouTube.

A Syrian security source confirmed the defection but played down its significance, saying that Shalal was due to retire and had defected to “play hero.”

