Opposition says forensic expert defects from Syria

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Syrian forensic medicine expert with evidence of President Bashar al-Assad’s involvement in a chemical weapons attack near Aleppo in March has defected to Turkey, the Istanbul-based opposition said on Tuesday.

Abdeltawwab Shahrour, head of the forensic medicine committee in Aleppo, would make public his evidence of the Assad administration’s involvement in a March 19 chemical attack in Khan al-Assal, a Syrian opposition coalition spokesperson said.