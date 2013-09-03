FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opposition says forensic expert defects from Syria
September 3, 2013 / 12:38 PM / in 4 years

Opposition says forensic expert defects from Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Syrian forensic medicine expert with evidence of President Bashar al-Assad’s involvement in a chemical weapons attack near Aleppo in March has defected to Turkey, the Istanbul-based opposition said on Tuesday.

Abdeltawwab Shahrour, head of the forensic medicine committee in Aleppo, would make public his evidence of the Assad administration’s involvement in a March 19 chemical attack in Khan al-Assal, a Syrian opposition coalition spokesperson said.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Alison Williams

