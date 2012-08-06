FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria PM defects, joins opposition - statement
August 6, 2012

Syria PM defects, joins opposition - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Syria’s Prime Minister Riyad Hijab has defected from President Bashar al-Assad’s administration and joined the opposition to his rule, a spokesman said on Monday in a statement broadcast on Al Jazeera television.

“I announce today my defection from the killing and terrorist regime and I announce that I have joined the ranks of the freedom and dignity revolution. I announce that I am from today a soldier in this blessed revolution,” Hijab said in a statement read in his name by the spokesman.

The spokesman said Hijab was in a safe place.

