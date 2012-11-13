FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian Red Crescent estimates 2.5 mln uprooted in Syria, UN says
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

Syrian Red Crescent estimates 2.5 mln uprooted in Syria, UN says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Syrian Arab Red Crescent estimates that 2.5 million people are internally displaced within Syria by civil war, doubling the previous figure of 1.2 million used by aid agencies, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday.

"The figure they are using is 2.5 million. If anything, they believe it could be more, this is a very conservative estimate," Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a news briefing in Geneva.

"So people are moving, really on the run, hiding. They are difficult to count and access," she said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
